4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could chase after the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
I'm convinced that those that love to criticize Kirk Cousins don't actually watch the quarterback every Sunday. Kirk makes his share of mistakes but if we are being objective he is a top 10-12 starter in this league and does everything he can to give his team a chance. The Vikings are 0-3 but this isn't on Cousins who has played at a high level and would be a great short-term option for the Falcons if they cannot find a longer-term option.
If this Falcons team had Cousins on their roster right now they would be contenders in the NFC. They have the defense, run game, and the weapons on the outside the one thing they have lacked thus far is a quarterback able to take advantage.
Perhaps this changes and Desmond Ridder proves to be the answer, however, for now the quarterback is nowhere close to Kirk. Signing Cousins wouldn't be the most exciting move for Falcons fans but with this run game and a rebuilt defense, it would be a winning move.
The problem for the Falcons is signing Kirk is a move that wins you a lot of regular-season games but doesn't make you a Super Bowl contender. Atlanta's problem remains if they need a quarterback they aren't going to be bad enough to have the needed picks to get one of those guys.