4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could chase after the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
3. Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray is likely going to be at least a trade consideration this off-season with a terrible contract and coming off of a serious injury. With the quarterback market as it is teams are going to have to consider making the move including the Falcons if they are in the quarterback market. Despite the fun start with Josh Dobbs this team is likely going to have a chance at Caleb Williams and a fresh start at the position.
The problem with Murray is simple and it is a contract that would need to be reworked for the Falcons to consider this move. Murray is a perfect quarterback for Arthur Smith's system and what the Falcons need when it comes to an upgrade at the position.
There are injury concerns here as well but again it is worth noting the Falcons aren't going to be bad enough to land the top quarterback of the off-season. Their choices will be either chasing a player with clear question marks or attempting to trade up for the 2nd or 3rd quarterback off the board.
Murray is less reliable than Cousins but clearly has a higher ceiling and brings a mobility that Kirk lacks.