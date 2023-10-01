4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could chase after the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
4. Sign Jameis Winston and draft a quarterback
Okay, this should be worst-case scenario but if Sanders isn't in the draft and the Falcons can't trade up easily Winston is an option. Not a great option but an option nonetheless the Falcons could sign Winston to compete with whoever they draft in the first round and have a more reliable option than they currently have on their roster.
Is there anyone willing to argue that Marcus Mariota or this version of Desmond Ridder is better than Winston? Jameis put up great numbers with the Bucs with eye popping passing numbers including his interception total.
That is a concern but again the market isn't flooded this off-season with great options. With nearly all franchise quarterbacks locked up to long-term deals the Falcons are going to have to get creative if Ridder isn't the starter past this season.
Sitting in their current draft position taking the best quarterback on the board and bringing in Winston as the competition isn't a bad move for a team that can only get better at the position right now.