4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons must avoid this offseason
By Nick Halden
4. Gardner Minshew
It is very easy to get wrapped up in Minshew-Mania when the quarterback is at his best. The veteran backup is capable of having great games fooling you into believing he is a franchise option. However, what you forget is the games he has often had when something is on the line. Minshew isn't a franchise quarterback or the best bridge option that is going to hit the market.
If the Falcons are going to look for a veteran they need to swing for Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, or Justin Fields. All three are better options than Minshew who should be low on Atlanta's list of potential backups.
The Falcons need to attempt to add two players they believe can run their system at a high level and give this roster a chance at the playoffs. Atlanta has an easy schedule yet again and is playing in an NFC South division that is going to be up for grabs. With the Bucs and Saints both having clear issues and the Panthers appearing to be completely lost.
Atlanta needs to swing big this offseason and that starts with finding a franchise quarterback and a capable backup, Minshew shouldn't be an option for either position.