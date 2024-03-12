4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should consider to backup Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
2. Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Jayden Daniels are the players that should be at the top of this draft class. The J.J. McCarthy discussions seem to be simply draft smoke with teams already knowing who the best prospects in this draft are.
Perhaps a team fools themselves into taking McCarthy and Penix falls within Atlanta's draft range. With his college and injury history, the Falcons should absolutely have a chance at the prospect. Signing Kirk Cousins doesn't mean you don't shop in this year's class. It means that you don't view anyone within reach as a day one starter.
Give Penix time to adjust to the next level as a backup and learn behind Kirk Cousins. Cousins is tied to Atlanta for at least two seasons after this the team can easily move on if they believe they have their starter of the future. This gives the team time to move off of Kaleb McGary as well and bring in someone capable of pass protecting Michael's blindisde.
Taking a quarterback should be on the table for the Falcons despite signing Kirk and no one fits the team's timetable and draft positioning better than Michael Penix Jr. appears to as we near the draft.