4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should consider to backup Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
4. Mason Rudolph
Another veteran quarterback that the magic seemed to wear off as the playoff got close. The Pittsburgh offense was boring under Kenny Pickett rarely throwing the ball past the line of scrimmage and relying on the defense to keep them in the game and create short fields.
Mason Rudolph is a boring option that can win you games with the right offensive system and a strong defense. Mike Tomlin already has Russell Wilson and Kenny Pickett under contract. Rudolph might be looking for a fresh start and if that is the case why not backup Kirk Cousins in Atlanta?
Rudolph has proven capable of winning important games within the last season something few backups on the market could say. Mason gives you the option as well to bring in a rookie to compete for the backup role with the loser holding the emergency reserve spot.
Atlanta's options at quarterback are unlimited now that they have their starter. However, looking at the current market Penix and Wentz should be at the top of their list. With players like Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs being possible fits as well behind Kirk Cousins.