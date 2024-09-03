4 Quarterbacks who have been unfairly elevated ahead of Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
1. Jordan Love
The last eight games of the season and playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys was a masterpiece of a run by Love. It resulted in the quarterback cashing in on a highly-paid deal and being put into the top-ten conversation at this position.
This includes many pundits ranking Love ahead of Atlanta Falcons starter Kirk Cousins. This is a part of what is so frustrating in today's hot-take reactionary sports media. Yes, for those eight games and in the first playoff game Love looked to be a better quarterback than Kirk Cousins.
Let's not forget this is the same quarterback who last season lost to Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder. Love looked completely lost at times in that game and struggled to move the ball. This is the player Love had been before the hot streak and left many wondering if Green Bay had pushed Rodgers out too soon.
Fast forward a little over half a season later and Love is among the league's highest-paid quarterbacks and way too high in many rankings. The Green Bay quarterback is yet to earn his way into the discussion needing to show sustainable production for an entire season, not one impressive run.