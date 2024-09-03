4 Quarterbacks who have been unfairly elevated ahead of Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
3. Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence is the complete opposite of Dak Prescott. An extremely talented and highly touted prospect who is graded on a curve based on what he could be. There isn't any questioning that Lawrence was a better prospect in college than Kirk Cousins. Just as there isn't questioning his superior natural arm talent, his size and speed.
However, this league isn't supposed to be about hypotheticals or expected production. When it comes to level of play and degree of difficulty Kirk Cousins is the better player. Perhaps this changes in the 2024 season and Lawrence's elite talent consistently shines through.
Until his talent translates into actually consistent production there is a lot of projecting involved with Trevor's placement in the quarterback hierarchy. Again, this is in no way suggesting that Lawrence won't prove to be the superior quarterback and isn't more naturally gifted.
Simply looking at the numbers and performances in the biggest spots neither Cousins nor Lawrence has delivered. Kirk has, however, had more impressive and productive regular season numbers. This production should have the veteran ranked ahead of a player who is still benefitting from being a top prospect and being drafted into a bad situation.