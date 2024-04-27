4 Questions the Atlanta Falcons created by drafting Michael Penix Jr.
By Nick Halden
1. If you have so much belief in Michael Penix Jr. why did you sign Kirk Cousins?
Did the Atlanta Falcons ever truly believe that Penix wouldn't be there at 8? Just going off of reputable reports and what teams have leaked going into the draft it seems obvious the answer was always yes. With this in mind, if they believe in Penix Jr. that much why did you sign Kirk Cousins?
There were a myriad of cheap bridge quarterbacks out there in Carson Wentz, Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson. All four would have allowed you more cap space to finish building the roster around Penix Jr.
If you don't believe the quarterback was ready and Cousins was the needed addition why spend the 8th overall pick on him? Either explanation is concerning for a team that went from having zero starting quarterbacks to adding two options.
If you're Kirk Cousins looking at the roster understanding the need for receiver depth or a pass rusher how should you feel? This isn't a move of a contending team but one that is attempting to put themselves back into the conversation. Spending the 8th overall pick on a player that won't see the field is questionable at best.