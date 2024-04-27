4 Questions the Atlanta Falcons created by drafting Michael Penix Jr.
By Nick Halden
4. If Michael Penix Jr. is the guy why waste his rookie contract?
Kirk Cousins is your starting quarterback for at least the next two seasons in Atlanta. Cousins cannot be traded and his cap hit demands he stays on the roster for at least two seasons. Even after the first two years, you are going to face a tough dead cap hit to move on and hand the reins of the team to your rookie.
This works on the assumption that Kirk's game has taken a step back and he is no longer giving you a chance to win. Best case scenario with this pick has Atlanta wasting two years of his rookie deal and taking a big dead cap hit from Kirk Cousins in two years to move off the contract.
The issues with this are obvious and gives the Falcons little time to make a decision on whether they are going to reward Penix Jr. with a contract of his own. Look at Kyler Murray or Daniel Jones as examples of quarterbacks teams are now stuck with after not properly evaluating.
Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris are off to a questionable start bringing in a position you already spent top dollar on.