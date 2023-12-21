4 Reasons Arthur Smith has lost the Atlanta Falcons fanbase
By Nick Halden
1. The Atlanta Falcons offense rarely has an answer in the season's biggest moments
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback situation is far from ideal. We will dive into that a bit later but it isn't Desmond Ridder designing plays or that groups receivers in the same section of the field. It isn't Ridder who consistently tries to outthink the defense and runs plays that are unexpected for a reason. Smith was brought to Atlanta based on what he built with Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offense.
Three seasons in and the strongest unit for the Falcons is clearly the defense. It would be shocking to see this offense make it past twenty points against a capable defense. It isn't at all surprising to see them move the ball up and down the field and still manage to get less than ten points.
Smith's unit that he has had three years to build has taken a step back and lacks an identity. The usage of Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson is all over the board. Smith hasn't seemed to figure out the most basic concept of giving his best players the football consistently. Arthur Smith was brought to Atlanta due to his accomplishments as an OC. Accomplishments he hasn't come close to replicating in Atlanta.