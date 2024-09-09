4 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should be panicking after Week 1 debacle
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins looked like a shell of himself
How long will it take for Kirk Cousins to return to the player he was pre-injury? This is the biggest question Atlanta is facing right now. By the time Cousins figures things out will Atlanta's season already be over? A large part of the issue was the pass protection issues and Cousins not having any time to settle in.
The one drive that the protection was adequate Cousins did throw a touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts. This doesn't excuse the terrible interceptions or Cousins looking eighty in the pocket. What it does is offer hope that the veteran Atlanta believed they were signing is still there.
It is one awful game in which the veteran wasn't protected and was attempting to come back less than a year removed from having his Achilles torn. The problem isn't whether Cousins is going to figure things out but how long it will take.
All the reports and indications from camp were the veteran would be ready in week one. What showed up on the field was a veteran who was rattled by constant pressure and looked to be shaking off the rust unable to lock in during the game's biggest moments.