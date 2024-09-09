4 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should be panicking after Week 1 debacle
By Nick Halden
2. The schedule ahead
Atlanta's schedule made this game as close to a "must-win" as possible for a week one game. Atlanta will play the Eagles in Philly with the Eagles having a rest advantage having played last Friday night. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Atlanta on a short week for the Falcons against a team that is close to impossible to beat.
Two divisional games wrap up Atlanta's first five games with the Saints and Bucs wrapping it up. That could easily be a 1-4 or even an 0-5 start if Cousins and the offense aren't able to quickly figure things out.
Objectively it is hard to feel good about this team's chances in each of the next two weeks. This means to put themselves back into the division and NFC race Atlanta is going to need to go 2-0 in their first two division games and finish the season on a tear.
Losing to Pittsburgh took away their ability to easily survive a slow start. The way in which they lost and how lost the offense was even with Arthur Smith on the other sideline were all reasons to hit the panic button even if it is only week one.