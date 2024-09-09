4 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should be panicking after Week 1 debacle
By Nick Halden
3. How much was Arthur Smith to blame for offensive woes?
This is in no way to suggest it is time to defend Arthur Smith after one awful week. However, it does warrant pointing out that in week one the Atlanta offense looked exactly as it did with Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder last season.
One could point out that Bijan Robinson was given a far heavier workload, but the results were the same. Robinson was unable to create a big play and often was stopped right past the line of scrimmage. So many of Atlanta's struggles have been put on Arthur Smith and Ridder.
Considering the issues with both the head coach and the quarterback this is fair. Still, it is alarming to see the offense look exactly the same under Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins. Cousins is far from healthy and has given reason to believe he will improve.
What is the excuse for Atlanta's offensive line and running game? Is the talent that Terry Fontenot has added in the last four first-rounds perhaps overrated? Whatever the explanation it is impossible not to be concerned by what the Falcons offense put on the field with Arthur Smith unable to catch blame.