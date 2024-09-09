4 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should be panicking after Week 1 debacle
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta's offensive line
The Falcons' offensive line was looked at and rated as one of the team's strongest units heading into week one. It is hard to find a position group that puts up as bad of an effort as Atlanta's starters. You can blame the lack of preseason reps and Kirk Cousins being unable to move but it still doesn't excuse what was put on tape in Sunday's 18-10 loss.
Kaleb McGary was by far the most concerning for Atlanta directing Watt in the backfield continually. Far better tackles have struggled with Watt but the lack of resistance was truly astounding. The entire line was a mess and left room to wonder how long Cousins can remain healthy.
We are one Cousins injury away from Michael Penix Jr. being put into the lineup with McGary guarding the rookie's blindside. Considering both the quarterback's injury history and Kirk's age this is absolutely a concern.
One that would be a bit easier to accept if Atlanta's run game had been capable. Atlanta's offensive line was overmatched and the road isn't going to get any easier. The Eagles and Chiefs both have defensive lines that now know to hunt McGary.