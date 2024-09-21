4 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should believe they will upset the Chiefs
By Nick Halden
1. Kansas City has no rushing attack
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are given well-deserved credit for the back-to-back Super Bowl wins. However, not enough attention is given to Isiah Pacheco and the role he has played for the Chiefs. Without the run game the back has offered it is easy to make the argument the Chiefs aren't winning either season.
The style in which Pacheco runs is such a unique mix of speed and physicality. Running is he is punishing the ground for daring to be beneath him stopping the back is a challenge. The Chiefs will have him back when the games begin to matter but he won't play in Atlanta missing the next 6-8 weeks.
Without Pacheco the Chiefs are left counting on a rookie who has already struggled or if they are able to get Kareem Hunt ready in time. Playing at a high level is expected of Mahomes and the pressure is now going to be higher.
If the Chiefs still manage to mount a solid rushing attack it is a major red flag for the Falcons and the season is likely heading in the wrong direction losing to Mahomes is understandable the run game shouldn't be a factor.