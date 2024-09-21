4 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should believe they will upset the Chiefs
By Nick Halden
3. Patrick Mahomes is consistently putting the ball in harm's way
It was made clear this past offseason that Mahomes wants to return to having fun within the Kansas City offense. The quarterback wants to play a gunslinging style that he was able to early in his career when Kelce was still in his prime and Hill was creating chaos.
Now, however, Mahomes has to realize this is a team without the elite weapons needed to play in that style. Every defense is going to play two high and sit back forcing you to take checkdowns and slowly drive the ball down the field. They are betting you're going to get tired of playing this way and make a mistake.
In the last three games the quarterback has played this is exactly what has happened. Mahomes has forced balls in when the right move was to take the short throw or simply throw it away. Mahomes greatness sometimes works against the quarterback allowing him to attempt plays no other quarterback has a chance of getting away with.
If the Falcons have a chance in this game, it is because the loss of the running game turns up the pressure on Mahomes even more and the turnovers continue.