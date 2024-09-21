4 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should believe they will upset the Chiefs
By Nick Halden
4. The Falcons have to hope the Chiefs have an emotional hangover
One could argue it is Atlanta that is going to be a bit hungover when the game kicks off on Sunday night. The Chiefs played over 24 hours before Atlanta and the Falcons had an epic comeback. However, it is far easier for the Falcons to get up for another prime-time game hosting the defending champs than for the Chiefs to go into Atlanta.
If you're Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs what does this game really mean? The Bengals and Joe Burrow are the only real threat to your continual winning since Tom Brady walked away. Hitting a walk-off field goal for a late comeback win at home was extremely emotional.
For those that watched the game you know it had a playoff feel and the level of play and intensity matched it. These two teams are meeting again in January and the Falcons are going to feel lucky to make it into the playoffs. Atlanta simply must hope that Kansas City is a bit beat up and unable to muster the same energy they did after facing the Ravens and Bengals in back-to-back weeks.