4 reasons ex-Falcons HC Arthur Smith will fail with Pittsburgh Steelers
After a rough tenure as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith will now be the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are valid reasons to be pessimistic.
3. Arthur Smith won't have prime Derrick Henry
One of the main arguments that the pro-Arthur Smith people have is the success he had in Tennessee. The main argument that you will hear against that is that it takes no talent to run Derrick Henry up the middle every single play.
Who is right? Both are, but there is a lot of truth to the Derrick Henry argument.
Pittsburgh has a good duo of running backs with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren but let's be honest, neither of them is even close to the type of player Derrick Henry was in 2019 and 2020.
In Tennessee, Arthur Smith's offense ranked 30th in pass percentage both seasons, and, in total, Smith ran Derrick Henry up the middle over 400 times. His scheme was not the most creative.
Smith is not going to get the same success out of his ground game without Henry and that puts his scheme in a tough spot.