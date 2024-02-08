4 reasons ex-Falcons HC Arthur Smith will fail with Pittsburgh Steelers
After a rough tenure as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith will now be the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are valid reasons to be pessimistic.
4. Arthur Smith's QB situation in Pittsburgh isn't any more clear or stable
Arthur Smith had to deal with a lot of quarterback issues the past two seasons with the likes of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke. Smith has shown that he cannot overcome questionable quarterbacks and things will not be any easier in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers have Kenny Pickett but let's not forget that Smith passed on Pickett in the 2022 NFL Draft. Do you think he wouldn't have drafted Pickett in 2022 at pick eight if he fully believed he could be a franchise quarterback?
The picture in Pittsburgh is not any clearer and to add to that, Smith now has less control over his roster. It appears like he will have to make do with the quarterback he passed on two years ago.