4 Reasons sports media hasn't treated Desmond Ridder fairly this off-season
1. The Lamar Jackson story wasn't handled well for Atlanta from start to finish
What happened to all of the heat that the Atlanta Falcons were getting for signing a player that was clearly never leaving Baltimore? If you were paying attention giving the Falcons negative coverage for failing to sign the quarterback would make just as much sense now as when it was happening.
Ridder was ignored as a starting option with a large portion of sports media acting as if it were as simple as the Falcons offering Lamar a contract. The way this off-season ended for Jackson and the Ravens was how the situation would always resolve whether or not the Falcons offered Jackson a deal.
Atlanta and every other team that needed a quarterback refused to negotiate knowing the same thing. Any deal that they negotiated with the former MVP was simply doing Baltimore's work for them. The Ravens would match the deal and leave the team having wasted their time, time that could have been spent in free agency or getting ready for the draft.
The heat that Desmond Ridder took for simply existing as Atlanta's starting option in place of Lamar remains one of the more confusing aspects of the Atlanta off-season.