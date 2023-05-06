4 Reasons sports media hasn't treated Desmond Ridder fairly this off-season
3. Ridder's first four games are not enough to know what the quarterback is or isn't capable of
Desmond's first four games can be taken based on what your perspective is on the second-year player. You can match the stats to Matt Ryan or other clear franchise players or match stats to failed starters the point being the sample size is far too small to know anything for sure.
What we do know is that in the first four games, Ridder did show an ability to make the throws that Marcus Mariota was missing and clearly was a huge upgrade as a passer. When you spend the majority of a season with Mariota as your starter there will be an appreciation for even the easiest and most basic of throws being accurate.
Anyone pretending to know exactly what Desmond Ridder is or isn't may truly believe the sentiment but in truth what Ridder can or can't be is unknown. You can evaluate the talent and offensive fit and pair these with projections, however, at the quarterback position, the most important part is not the physical but the decision-making. Ridder has all of the needed ability the question this season is whether Desmond can process and make the right decisions quickly. Something worth finding the answer to before the Falcons make the splash at the position a portion of sports media so badly wanted Atlanta to do this off-season.