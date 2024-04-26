4 reasons the Falcons made the right choice with Michael Penix Jr.
Here is why the Atlanta Falcons made the correct choice when drafting Michael Penix Jr.
4. This gives the Falcons more options when making future moves
The game of football is centered around the quarterback position. We all saw last year how you cannot win consistently without an elite quarterback.
This means that you need to know what you are going to do at the position next. The Falcons may have signed Kirk Cousins but they know that he won't be here for a decade so they would have had to keep a full stock of picks for their future.
Taking a quarterback right now allows them to be more aggressive in the future. Now they can go get any player they want on the trade block and not worry about trading away picks that would have to be used to find a future quarterback.
Now that we have the successor on the roster, the Falcons can use future picks on players who have already made a name for themselves in the league.