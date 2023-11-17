4 reasons to still have hope for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons, once again, have disappointed their fans but despite their lackluster play recently, there is still reason to hold onto hope for the 2023 season
4. The Falcons have the talent to succeed
The Atlanta Falcons are proof that talent is only as good as your coaching. An offense that features Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Jonnu Smith has been a complete wreck this year.
However, if the coaching staff can just find that one switch to change things around, then the Falcons can make the postseason. That is easier said than done (Arthur Smith has proven that) and let's be real, it is hard to imagine them finding that fix this season.
Nevertheless, this is a team that features all those playmakers on offense and players on defense like Jessie Bates, A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah, Dee Alford, Nate Landman, Kaden Elliss, David Onyemata, and Calais Campbell. That is a lot of firepower. Enough firepower to get you to the postseason, at the very least.
It is up to the coaches to figure things out.