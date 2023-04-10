4 Reasons why Alvin Kamara will eventually join the Atlanta Falcons
1. Alvin Kamara would join the Atlanta Falcons because he is from Atlanta
If you didn't know this already, Alvin Kamara grew up in Norcross, Georgia, which is just north of Atlanta. What better reason for a player to join the Atlanta Falcons?
He even admitted that he was a Falcons fan and, of course, has a lot of friends who cheer for the Dirty Birds. Although, he did say that he was more of a fan because everyone else was and that he tended to cheer for individual players around the league.
Kamara went to Norcross High School and rushed for 2,264 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior. He led the school to its first-ever state championship as he earned all sorts of accolades on his way to the next level.
Often times free agents make their decisions based on where they will feel most comfortable, and for Kamara, that could end up being Atlanta.