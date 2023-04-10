4 Reasons why Alvin Kamara will eventually join the Atlanta Falcons
3 of 5
2. Alvin Kamara would join the Atlanta Falcons to get revenge on the Saints
While Alvin Kamara might want to get some revenge against what would then be his former team, I don't think he would have a burning grudge against them. Nonetheless, you routinely see players get released and immediately sign with a division rival, and in his case, that new team could be the Atlanta Falcons.
What better way to tell the team that released you that they made a mistake then by playing them twice a year and torching them? It would be so great to see.
Not to mention, it would be a quick way to earn the love and trust from the fans of the better organization. We have seen situations similar to this in the past with guys like Joe Horn and Curtis Lofton. And even now, with Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata.