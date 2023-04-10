4 Reasons why Alvin Kamara will eventually join the Atlanta Falcons
4 of 5
3. Alvin Kamara would join the Atlanta Falcons for their run-heavy offense
There are many offenses in the NFL anymore that lean on the ground game. Last season, the Atlanta Falcons' rushing attack broke out and became the driving force of their offense, which isn't something you could say about most teams.
The Falcons going forward will be an extremely attractive destination for the position. They give running backs an opportunity to get many more carries and yards compared to a team like the Kansas City Chiefs.
Alvin Kamara will be 30 in 2025, so many will believe that he is on his last legs, the Atlanta Falcons would give him an opportunity to show others that he still has something left. Hopefully, though, this wouldn't be a rehash of Todd Gurley.