4 Reasons why Alvin Kamara will eventually join the Atlanta Falcons
4. Alvin Kamara would join the Atlanta Falcons because he has connections
There are a lot of connections between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, unfortunately. They are the last team we want to be connected to.
It all started when Terry Fontenot was hired to be the new general manager. Fontenot was the assistant GM for the Saints when they drafted Alvin Kamara. He also was there for the running back's contract extension.
Kamara was drafted out of Tennessee, and Arthur Smith was hired as a head coach from the Tennessee Titans, it isn't a stretch to say that Smith made connections with the local college over his ten years in the state.
Then you can also point to Ryan Nielsen, who may have never been Kamara's coach but they certainly know each other. And a couple of his teammates should still be under contract in 2025.