4 Reasons why Atlanta's dominance over New Orleans will return in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Derek Carr will delay a Saints rebuild
Saints fans are already over Derek Carr. If you don't believe this to be the case, consider the Spencer Rattler camp and preseason hype. What this coaching staff and fanbase are telling us is the fact they know Derek Carr's best seasons are far behind him.
For this aging roster to have a chance at contending in the next 2-3 seasons you need a top-ten quarterback. Not only do you not have that you may have one of the ten worst starters in the league. Carr can pile up stats in garbage time but looked to be aging and incapable of producing in the team's biggest moments.
It wouldn't be at all surprising to see Hill or Rattler starting games and Carr benched at some point this season. The decision to sign Derek Carr ended the ability of the Saints to rebuild and left the team without any hope of contending during his contract.
The Saints pushed themselves into a corner by signing Derek Carr adding another overpaid veteran when they needed to be shedding salary and adding draft picks. New Orleans' loss serves as an opportunity for Atlanta and Tampa.