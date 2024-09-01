4 Reasons why Atlanta's dominance over New Orleans will return in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. New Orleans isn't an appealing landing spot for any head coach
There is a reason that Sean Payton walked away from the Saints and jumped into a division with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes a year later. As bad as the mess might have been in Denver, Payton is telling you the situation in New Orleans and the path ahead was far worse.
As much as Atlanta fans might hate Payton there is a reason for the Saints consistently winning over Atlanta during his tenure. Payton might come off as smug and annoying to his rivals but with one of the best offensive minds in the game there isn't any doubt he left New Orleans sensing what was ahead.
Keeping Dennis Allen as their head coach was one of the strangest moves of the NFL offseason. One that the team will reverse before the end of the year. When the search begins for a new coach what they are quickly going to realize is how unappealing a job is tied to a terrible cap situation, old players, and poor quarterback play.
The two most important leaders on any team is the quarterback and head coach. The Saints aren't likely to fix either position in the next handful of seasons.