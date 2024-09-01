4 Reasons why Atlanta's dominance over New Orleans will return in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. New Orleans will be just good enough to play their way out of improving
The Saints finding a way to win just enough games to play their way out of being in a notposition to add a franchise quarterback is going to be a theme of the next two seasons. They have enough veteran talent to steal a few games but enot enough to beat improved division rivals or force their way into the playoff picture.
This is yet another indication that this is a team stuck in neutral and is not rebuilding and making zero moves to improve. What is the most noteworthy move the Saints made this past offseason?
The list of additions is less than exciting and with Carr, Kamara, and Jordan all a year older this team is moving in the wrong direction. An aware front office wouldn't have signed Carr but looked to push a rebuild not push it years further down the road.
It seems this team truly has deluded themselves into believing Drew Brees never walked out the door. In the years since Brees left, the team continues to operate as if they are still that team. This is catching up with them this season and will lead to Tampa and Atlanta both dominating.