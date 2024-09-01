4 Reasons why Atlanta's dominance over New Orleans will return in 2024
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta has set themselves up to be consistent playoff contenders
While the Saints continue to believe it is still 2016 the Falcons have moved on and rebuilt their roster. With a mix of exciting young skill players, a veteran quarterback, and who they believe to be the future of the franchise this is a team that has a different swagger and energy.
No, it doesn't appear to be a Super Bowl roster or a top playoff contender. However, it is a far more talented roster than New Orleans and should spend the next few seasons getting even for the Sean Payton and Drew Brees years.
On defense, you have locked up your key pieces and have a front office willing to make splashy moves and keep future cap flexibility. Atlanta has set themselves up to to have stability at the quarterback position for the next decade and has a myriad of young pieces they hope to build around.
While the future for New Orleans could quickly change for now, there is no doubt that this division now runs through Tampa and Atlanta. Giving the Falcons time to even the score against their hated rival and take control of the all-time record.