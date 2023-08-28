4 remaining concerns with the Atlanta Falcons following the preseason
The preseason told us a lot about the Atlanta Falcons and here are four concerns that still remain with the team
2. Where is the depth across the Atlanta Falcons offensive line?
In my opinion, this is the most concerning thing about the Atlanta Falcons. The depth on the offensive line isn't there and that makes the health of the starting five critical for this team to make the postseason.
Things would feel a lot better if Matt Hennessy and Ethan Greenidge weren't injured. Those are two veterans who have had experience but now that they are on IR, the depth is lacking.
Losing just one of the guys up front could be devastating, especially with a young quarterback and an offense that relies on the ground game.
Fingers crossed that each one of the five starting offensive linemen can stay remarkably healthy throughout 2023.