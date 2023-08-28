4 remaining concerns with the Atlanta Falcons following the preseason
The preseason told us a lot about the Atlanta Falcons and here are four concerns that still remain with the team
3. Will there be enough edge pressure for the Atlanta Falcons defense?
The Atlanta Falcons certainly made it a priority this offseason to address what was an awful defensive line in 2023. It is almost impossible to envision them getting any worse when it comes to getting to the quarterback but will it be enough?
The concerns don't lie with the interior of the line since the Falcons have Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Ta'Quon Graham, and Calais Campbell (who will play inside and out). The concerns are with the young outside rushers.
Can Lorenzo Carter take another step up? Can Arnold Ebiketie and/or DeAngelo Malone have a breakout season? Can Bud Dupree stay healthy?
Those are all legit questions that will go a long way in determining where this team ends up in January.