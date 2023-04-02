4 Remaining free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have very limited cap space after their recent spending spree limiting the team to draft picks and undrafted free agents in all likelihood. Barring a DeAndre Hopkins trade or a team-friendly signing the Falcons are likely done in free agency for the time being.
However, if the right player remains on the market and is willing to accept a team-friendly deal it wouldn't be shocking to see Atlanta use the rest of their space as they continue to make an effort to end its playoff drought.
The needs for the Falcons are obvious with linebacker, edge, and receiver remaining the most obvious positions Atlanta needs to add to either in free agency or the draft. The Falcons need depth at running back as well but likely won't consider making a move at the position in free agency.
Once the Falcons add in draft picks there is reason to believe this roster as currently constructed will take a huge leap forward without further additions. Winning double-digit games considering their schedule and the division shouldn't be surprising but the expectation for the Falcons.
Even if Ridder fails completely Atlanta has a backup option in Heinicke that should be able to consistently win games with this roster and a last-place schedule. With this all in mind, let's take a look at four final free agents that could still land in Atlanta.