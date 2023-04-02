4 Remaining free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
1. Leonard Floyd
Since leaving Chicago Floyd has had at least 9.0 sacks in each of the three seasons since leaving the team that drafted him. The veteran did have the benefit of playing with Aaron Donald, however, the production Floyd put together this past season deserves far more attention.
Donald and the rest of the Rams' pass rushers and interior linemen took a collective step back in production and their ability to get the quarterback. Part of this was a loss of talent and another was clearly a championship team that was a bit too relaxed.
Floyd was the outlier for the Rams despite the team failing to put consistent help around him. Leonard Floyd spent his college seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs and would get a chance to return to his home state and start opposite Lorenzo Carter.
The fit remains obvious for a team that still badly needs help at the edge position with only Carter as a clear starter. Signing Floyd doesn't change Atlanta's approach in the draft allowing the team to continue to search for pass rushers while bringing in a much-needed reliable veteran.
Signing Floyd with their current cap space is a long shot but considering the deals, Terry Fontenot has worked thus far it isn't out of the question.