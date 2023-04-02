4 Remaining free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
2. Julio Jones
There is going to be understandable hesitation to this deal considering both the way Julio's time with Atlanta ended and the current front office putting their own stamp not looking to rewind history. However, if we are being completely objective Jones fits both the trend of recent signings and fills a roster hole for the Falcons.
Just as they did in 2016 the Falcons are focused on bringing in veteran players the team can rely on to both fill a limited role and provide leadership. Scotty Miller and Mack Hollins will be the most experienced receivers on this roster hardly ideal.
Bringing in Julio even as simply a player-coach would be a great move and just as is the case with Floyd should be still within Atlanta's price range while allowing the team to still add in the draft.
There is also the chance that returning to Atlanta with low expectations is exactly what Jones needs to find his way back to being a productive receiver. While the veteran's best seasons are clearly behind him watching both with the Titans and Bucs when healthy Jones is still more than capable of making a consistent impact.