4 Remaining free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
3. Jadeveon Clowney
What looked like a player the Falcons should stay away from at the start of free agency could now be a valuable bargain signing. It seems each off-season over the last half-decade Clowney is cashing in on overpaid deals despite never finishing a season with more than 9.5 sacks.
His value is as a rotational edge rusher and yet teams seemed convinced Clowney was double-digit sacks waiting to happen. The veteran has spent time with the Texans, Browns, Titans, and Seahawks. Landing in Atlanta makes sense for both sides if Clowney is willing to accept a one-year prove-it deal after a terrible year with Cleveland.
Despite his 2022 struggles Jadeveon is only one year removed from totaling 19 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss. Atlanta is clearly building their defense around the pass rushers and interior and Clowney continues that trend.
Having Clowney, Ebiketie, Carter, and a potential draft pick as your primary edge rushers makes sense for Atlanta and would give them the chance for top production without paying a premium for any one player at the position.
Clowney is from South Carolina and would have the chance to play as close to home as he has throughout his career.