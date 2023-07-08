4 Rookie deals the Atlanta Falcons are taking advantage of in 2023
By Nick Halden
1. Kyle Pitts in year three
Atlanta's roster has a myriad of young talent none with a higher possible ceiling than Kyle Pitts. The one full season Pitts was healthy and had a capable quarterback Kyle set the 2nd highest receiving yard mark for any rookie tight end in NFL history.
It is easily forgotten that Pitts accomplished this with so very little around him. There was no Tyler Allgeier or Drake London helping to take the attention away from Atlanta's top target. Calvin Ridley quickly left the team and Kyle Pitts was the primary target and only consistent threat for much of the season.
What Pitts might accomplish now that Atlanta has built a complete offense around him and appears to have a capable quarterback is beyond exciting. Kyle putting up 1,200 yards or more should be the expectation despite what is now a loaded offense.
Drake London and Kyle Pitts are Atlanta's top passing options and both should be expected to put up huge numbers if Ridder is close to the player he is believed to be. Though it is worth noting here that Pitts could get off to a slow start considering the severity of last season's injury and the need to build chemistry with Desmond Ridder.