4 Rookie deals the Atlanta Falcons are taking advantage of in 2023
By Nick Halden
3. Tyler Allgeier in year two
On one hand, the Falcons drafting Bijan Robinson is good for Allgeier in that it likely extends his career and helps keep the second-year back fresh throughout the season. On the other, you have an 1,000-yard rusher that fueled your offense for much of the 2022 season that is now a second option and will be fighting with Patterson for carries if Atlanta doesn't move the veteran back to receiver.
In Arthur Smith's offense it is a great problem to have and from an Atlanta fan's perspective, this is great on all sides. However, it remains a bit of an odd move considering how great Patterson and Allgeier were to demote Tyler.
Bijan Robinson is clearly the more talented player and could be a great receiver out of the backfield but Tyler's energy and production remain important.
Expecting Allgeier to take a step back in production is fair with Atlanta likely using Tyler in a lesser role as a backup and short-yardage weapon. A lot of this depends on what role they give Patterson and how heavy of a workload they are comfortable handing Bijan Robinson in his rookie season.