4 Rookie deals the Atlanta Falcons are taking advantage of in 2023
By Nick Halden
4. Drake London in year two
Drake London is Atlanta's only reliable receiver heading into the season and should easily break 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. One of the best things about Desmond Ridder's first four starts is the chemistry that London and Ridder obviously had built and quickly took advantage of.
London's issues with ball security have been well covered and should be addressed this off-season. Aside from that London is everything you want in a primary receiver with an explosive ability to create after the catch and an ability to make the contested catch.
Drake and Desmond have had more time to build chemistry due to Kyle's injury and because of that London should be Ridder's primary target early on in the season. It is interesting to consider what type of production that London could have managed in his rookie season if not for playing with Marcus Mariota as his starting quarterback.
Clearly, Atlanta's passing attack suffered because of it and London's numbers are far better than at first glance when factoring this in.
Atlanta's roster has as much young talent as they have had since the magical 2016 run. This isn't to suggest that this is a Super Bowl team but rather a very young and talented one that is going to surprise a lot of teams and fans in 2023.