4 Rookies the Atlanta Falcons could target for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
Now that the Atlanta Falcons have their quarterback attention will turn to edge rushers and the issues at receiver. Kirk Cousins has great weapons in Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London. However, after London, there isn't one rotational or starting receiver currently on Atlanta's roster. The team is obviously making moves in free agency but will still need to add another weapon for Kirk in this year's draft.
Looking at players that fit both Kirk Cousins and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson four players stand out in this year's class. Atlanta doesn't have to go out and spend heavily at the position they have their primary target in London.
They do, however, need to invest at least one early draft pick in the position to give this team a true chance in the playoffs. While Kirk hasn't had a great playoff history the NFC is wide open, and Atlanta can build a strong enough roster to give themselves a chance.
Aside from the 49ers who in the NFC is truly scary heading into a playoff matchup? It is time to give Kirk all the weapons possible starting with a pick that would make Arthur Smith proud of his former franchise.