4 Rookies the Atlanta Falcons could target for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
4. Malik Nabers
Atlanta Falcons fans have watched the past three seasons as the team selected Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. In each of those three seasons the team either lacked the coordinator, quarterback, or offensive line for their elite weapons to matter.
Now with a great offensive line and a good veteran quarterback, they could make it four seasons straight of a first-round skill player selection. If Marvin Harrison Jr. is off the board you can make the case for Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze.
We are going with Nabers here simply on the projected fit with Zac Robinson and his ability to win downfield. Give Cousins a trio of Nabers, London, and Pitts this team is going to win the NFC South and a true playoff threat.
Atlanta hasn't been able to consider themselves a real playoff contender since the 2017 season. After signing Kirk Cousins this is going to change if the team can finish the job and go out and complete an offense that has a chance to be the best in the NFC.