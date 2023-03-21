4 Running backs the Atlanta Falcons could pair with Allgeier in 2023
While the Atlanta Falcons clearly have their starting running back in Tyler Allgeier and a reliable backup in Cordarrelle Patterson it would be surprising not to see the team add to the position. The draft or free agency both will have what Atlanta needs which is a third option that allows the team to keep Allgeier healthy and put Patterson back into a utility role.
Caleb Huntley cannot be counted on in the 2023 season considering the severity of the injury that ended his season in 2022. This leaves only Avery Williams behind Patterson and Allgeier in his second season at a new position.
Williams is a solid change-of-pace weapon but not a third-starting option. Looking at free agency there are a myriad of options for a team that doesn't need a starting option but simply a reliable third option.
Atlanta could go the same route they did last season drafting a running back late in the draft as well as signing a veteran in Damien Williams. With Huntley an unknown and Patterson able to line up all over the field it isn't out of the question both could make the final roster. With this in mind, here are four options Atlanta could bring in to compete for a contributing role.