4 Running backs the Atlanta Falcons could pair with Allgeier in 2023
2. Mark Ingram
From 2013 to 2020 Mark Ingram averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry and was a consistent contributor for the Saints and Ravens. In the last two seasons, this number has come down and Ingram has dealt with injuries averaging only 3.5 and 3.8 yards per carry. It is obvious that Ingram is nearing the end of his career but could he still serve a contributing role for one more season in Arthur Smith's run-happy offense?
Ingram could likely be signed to a one-year prove-it deal allowing the Falcons to draft an option as well to compete with the veteran for the third spot on the depth chart. Ingram is only going to be signed on a deal a team can easily move on from.
It is clear that Terry Fontenot is now hunting for bargains in free agency and Ingram has a chance to be just that.
Atlanta needs veteran leaders and Ingram can fill that role while being a capable third option. Ingram has 8,111 career rushing yards and 65 touchdowns heading into year fourteen. It is likely the end or very close to a player who hurt the Falcons far too often. Giving the veteran one last chance in the ultimate rushing attack is a low-risk potential high-reward deal Fontenot has a history of seeking out.