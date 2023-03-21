4 Running backs the Atlanta Falcons could pair with Allgeier in 2023
3. Marlon Mack
Again it is important to stress here the Atlanta Falcons aren't looking for a starting or even a second option at running back. However, in Arthur Smith's system it is important to be deep at the position, and adding Mack is a step in that direction.
Mack had one great season in 2019 rushing for 1,091 yards and 8 touchdowns. Since the 2019 season, Mack has failed to rush for even 150 yards due to players working their way up the depth chart and injuries.
Mack is looking for another chance after failing with the Colts, Broncos, and 49ers. Mack isn't a player the Falcons can rely on to stay healthy demanding the team draft competition for the third running back spot if they were to sign Mack.
However, the tape from 2019 is far too interesting for the Falcons not to view Mack as a potential bargain with the ability to bounce back in Atlanta in a great rushing attack with low expectations.
Mack is still only twenty-seven and should have plenty left in the tank if he is able to stay healthy for a full season. Mack would slot in behind Allgeier and Patterson leaving room for the Falcons to add competition to the position in the draft.