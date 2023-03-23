4 Splash signings the Atlanta Falcons should still make
3. Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts
Just ponder this for a minute, Adrian Clayborn is the only player for the Atlanta Falcons that has registered more sacks in a given season than Yannick Ngakoue since 2017.
The Jaguars' third-round pick in 2016 has never had a season with under eight sacks—now, wouldn't a player like that be nice for Atlanta?
This is a dude who is quietly coming off of a 10-sack season in 2021 and a 9.5-sack season in 2022. It seems like a perfect time to throw in another sad stat for the Falcons; the Falcons' outside rushers totaled just 15.5 sacks in 2022
So, yes, Ngakoue should be signed at all costs. And then they should use their top pick on another talented edge rusher.