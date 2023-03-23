4 Splash signings the Atlanta Falcons should still make
4 of 4
4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Why the heck not at this point? The Atlanta Falcons have the money to pay him and his ceiling is higher than anyone out there.
The Falcons could really use a quick, playmaking receiver. While OBJ has lost a step or two since his early days in New York—especially following his major injury sustained in the Super Bowl—he can still take a short pass to the endzone.
He also is an excellent threat in the endzone. He knows how to pluck a ball out of the sky, that much we know for sure.
Then you throw in the excitement it could generate for the fans and the signing becomes that much more enticing. Just imagine marketing a team who has Drake London, OBJ, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allgeier.