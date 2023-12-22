4 Star free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be chasing in 2024
By Nick Halden
If things go as expected for the Atlanta Falcons to finish out the year the team will end the year looking for a quarterback and head coach. It seems impossible that there is anything short of winning the Super Bowl that could win Taylor Heinicke or Desmond Ridder the starting job next season. With their playoff hopes likely dashed this weekend it is safe to assume Atlanta will be in the quarterback market.
Things with Arthur Smith are a little less clear for a head coach who should have been fired on three separate occasions this season. What the Falcons should do is clear, however, Arthur Blank is a historically patient owner and has shown a lot of support for Smith.
It is fair to question whether or not the owner will make the right move. Regardless, the Falcons will be in a great position to make another splashy move or two this off-season. Atlanta's biggest roster needs are clear and the team has enough cap and draft picks to complete a roster capable of making the playoffs no matter who the head coach is. With this in mind, let's take a look at the four biggest names that could fit in Atlanta this off-season.