4 Star free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be chasing in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Brian Burns
Atlanta's top free agent target should be either edge rusher that is hitting the market. Both Josh Allen and Brian Burns are scheduled to hit free agency. Allen isn't likely to escape into unrestricted free agency with the team having the option to bring him back next season under the tag if they can't get a deal done. While the same could be said of Burns, the Panthers are a poorly run team who are a complete mess. It is on the table they let Brian walk or that he demands his way out of Carolina.
In either scenario, the Falcons must be in on one of the league's best edge rushers and a player that would give them the chance to have the best defense in the NFC. Looking at Atlanta's roster there is reason to believe that this defense will continue to improve as is.
Add in an elite edge rusher like Burns and a lot of the issues that the defense is still working on go away. Burns is a relentless pass rusher who is severely underrated in this league due to the teams he has been a part of. Bringing Burns to Atlanta would give the team the most complete defense they have had in well over a decade.